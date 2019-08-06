Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund (NYSE:BSL)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $17.20. Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund shares last traded at $17.09, with a volume of 3,137 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.98.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th were issued a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 23rd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $292,000.

About Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund (NYSE:BSL)

Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

