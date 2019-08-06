Block-Logic Hits Market Capitalization of $181,172.00 (BLTG)

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 6th. In the last week, Block-Logic has traded up 24.6% against the U.S. dollar. Block-Logic has a total market capitalization of $181,172.00 and approximately $305.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Block-Logic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges including STEX and SouthXchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Block-Logic

Block-Logic (BLTG) is a coin. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 coins and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 coins. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG. Block-Logic’s official website is block-logic.com.

Block-Logic Coin Trading

Block-Logic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Block-Logic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Block-Logic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

