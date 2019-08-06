Blockpass (PASS) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3,719.00

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 6th. One Blockpass token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockpass has a market capitalization of $483,950.00 and $3,719.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Blockpass has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00241758 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008676 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $146.75 or 0.01274784 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00021571 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00098350 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000448 BTC.

About Blockpass

Blockpass’ genesis date was May 31st, 2018. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,466,352 tokens. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass. Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org.

Blockpass Token Trading

Blockpass can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockpass should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockpass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

