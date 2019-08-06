Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.49 EPS

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.49, Briefing.com reports. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 15.63% and a negative return on equity of 70.16%. The business had revenue of $119.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Blue Apron’s quarterly revenue was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE APRN traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,209,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $108.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.95. Blue Apron has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $35.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.94.

APRN has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blue Apron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Blue Apron from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Blue Apron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.51.

In other Blue Apron news, CEO Linda F. Kozlowski sold 45,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total value of $31,525.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,718.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Bensley sold 44,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total transaction of $30,397.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,735.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,928 shares of company stock valued at $71,710 in the last three months. Insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Blue Apron by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 7,243,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,600 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Apron by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,227,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 914,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Apron by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 545,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 264,970 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Blue Apron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Apron by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 337,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 164,700 shares during the period.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce marketplace that provides cooking tools, utensils, and pantry items. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

