Blue Star Gold (CVE:BAU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.05

Blue Star Gold Corp (CVE:BAU)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 110000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 million and a P/E ratio of -10.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.58.

Blue Star Gold Company Profile (CVE:BAU)

Blue Star Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral property interests in Canada. The company holds 100% interest in the Hood River property covering an area of approximately 8,015 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada. It also holds interest in the Ulu property that covers an area of 947 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada.

