Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) Given a $28.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) received a $28.00 target price from Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 119.26% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Boingo Wireless from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boingo Wireless currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

WIFI traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.77. 43,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,494. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.43. The stock has a market cap of $580.60 million, a P/E ratio of -426.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Boingo Wireless has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $35.98.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $66.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.74 million. Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. Equities analysts predict that Boingo Wireless will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Derek Peterson sold 11,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $253,141.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,621.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Hovenier sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $89,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 380,723 shares in the company, valued at $6,776,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,854 shares of company stock worth $2,760,389. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIFI. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 26.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 2.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 6.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 694,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,475,000 after acquiring an additional 43,988 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 25.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless in the second quarter valued at about $312,000.

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

