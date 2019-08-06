BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. DA Davidson raised shares of BOK Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks set a $88.00 target price on shares of BOK Financial and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $89.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BOK Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.50.

Shares of BOKF stock opened at $76.99 on Friday. BOK Financial has a 12-month low of $69.96 and a 12-month high of $105.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.58.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $457.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.59 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 11.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BOK Financial will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 29.50%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in BOK Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in BOK Financial by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in BOK Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in BOK Financial by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 1,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

