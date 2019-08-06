Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.93

Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.93 and last traded at $9.94, with a volume of 5828 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Private Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a market cap of $891.39 million, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $81.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Boston Private Financial’s payout ratio is 49.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,546,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 866.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 17,390 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 963,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,188,000 after buying an additional 54,649 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 697,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,373,000 after buying an additional 14,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 395.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 29,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 23,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:BPFH)

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

