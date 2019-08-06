BriaCoin Reaches Market Cap of $93,439.00 (BRIA)

BriaCoin (CURRENCY:BRIA) traded 22.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. BriaCoin has a market cap of $93,439.00 and $1,498.00 worth of BriaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BriaCoin coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001068 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BriaCoin has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,974.35 or 2.20675236 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00019732 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

WomenCoin (WOMEN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BriaCoin Coin Profile

BriaCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2016. BriaCoin’s total supply is 743,431 coins. The official website for BriaCoin is briacoin.com. BriaCoin’s official Twitter account is @briacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BriaCoin

BriaCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BriaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BriaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BriaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

