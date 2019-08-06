Brokerages Anticipate Jumia Technologies AG – (NYSE:JMIA) to Post -$0.66 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Jumia Technologies AG – (NYSE:JMIA) will post ($0.66) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Jumia Technologies’ earnings. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jumia Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($2.77) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.04) to ($2.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.61) to ($2.60). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Jumia Technologies.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Jumia Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Jumia Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Jumia Technologies from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the second quarter worth about $28,108,000. Summit Partners L P acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the second quarter worth about $7,309,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the second quarter worth about $7,210,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the second quarter worth about $701,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the second quarter worth about $151,000. Institutional investors own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JMIA traded down $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 627,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,217,872. Jumia Technologies has a twelve month low of $13.62 and a twelve month high of $49.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.94.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

