Brokerages Anticipate Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $228.31 Million

Analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) will report $228.31 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $233.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $220.08 million. Omega Healthcare Investors reported sales of $219.88 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full-year sales of $930.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $898.00 million to $950.59 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $981.54 million, with estimates ranging from $898.75 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Omega Healthcare Investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.54 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Shares of NYSE:OHI traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,349,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.42. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12-month low of $30.77 and a 12-month high of $40.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.84%.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, CEO C Taylor Pickett sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,367,054. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 223,326 shares in the company, valued at $8,486,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,500 shares of company stock worth $3,239,000 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OHI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 12,136 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 52,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 5,907 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $46,751,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,312,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,791,000 after buying an additional 171,333 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

