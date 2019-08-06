Brokerages Anticipate Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $228.31 Million

Posted by on Aug 6th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) will report $228.31 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $233.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $220.08 million. Omega Healthcare Investors reported sales of $219.88 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full-year sales of $930.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $898.00 million to $950.59 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $981.54 million, with estimates ranging from $898.75 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Omega Healthcare Investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.54 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Shares of NYSE:OHI traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,349,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.42. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12-month low of $30.77 and a 12-month high of $40.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.84%.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, CEO C Taylor Pickett sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,367,054. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 223,326 shares in the company, valued at $8,486,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,500 shares of company stock worth $3,239,000 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OHI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 12,136 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 52,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 5,907 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $46,751,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,312,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,791,000 after buying an additional 171,333 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Read More: Arbitrage

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI)

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.