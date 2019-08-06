Brokerages Anticipate XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) to Post $1.11 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) will announce $1.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.33 and the lowest is $0.90. XPO Logistics posted earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full-year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $4.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $5.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow XPO Logistics.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.24. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their target price on XPO Logistics from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on XPO Logistics from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a $68.00 price target on XPO Logistics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on XPO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.53.

Shares of NYSE:XPO traded up $0.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.20. 561,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,318,542. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. XPO Logistics has a 52 week low of $41.05 and a 52 week high of $116.27.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in XPO Logistics in the first quarter worth $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 2,161.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 54.9% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 100.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

