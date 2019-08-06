Brokerages Set Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) Target Price at $18.89

Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.89.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BRX. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp set a $20.00 target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

BRX traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $18.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,938,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,300,521. Brixmor Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.24). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 30.07% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $291.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 60.54%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

