Brokerages Set Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) PT at $40.29

Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BRKS shares. ValuEngine raised Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (down from $51.00) on shares of Brooks Automation in a report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

In related news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $136,653.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,466,488. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alfred Woollacott III sold 4,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $169,540.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,298,772.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the first quarter valued at about $37,997,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,816,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Brooks Automation by 226.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after acquiring an additional 969,851 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 32.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,365,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,371,000 after purchasing an additional 585,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 12.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,492,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,443,000 after purchasing an additional 376,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKS traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.19. 507,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,643. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.30 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.91. Brooks Automation has a 12 month low of $23.02 and a 12 month high of $42.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $203.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Brooks Automation will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

