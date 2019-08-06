Brokerages Set Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) PT at $36.90

Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.90.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CHWY shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Chewy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company.

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh bought 11,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $242,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 47,875,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total transaction of $1,000,587,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 152,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,355,000.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,869,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,180,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,662,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,117,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $597,000. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.42. The stock had a trading volume of 388,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,310,206. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.07. Chewy has a fifty-two week low of $29.03 and a fifty-two week high of $41.34.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chewy will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

