Brokerages Set Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Target Price at $47.67

Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.67.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Industrial Alliance Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wolfe Research lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America lowered Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Enbridge alerts:

In other news, insider Albert Monaco bought 7,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $390,908.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,805,593 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,118,000 after purchasing an additional 250,967 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 936,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,106,000 after purchasing an additional 29,232 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $1,662,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $1,600,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

ENB stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $32.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,462,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,408,058. Enbridge has a 52 week low of $28.82 and a 52 week high of $38.04. The company has a market capitalization of $67.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $9.92 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.559 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 106.83%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.