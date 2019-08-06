Brokerages Set Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Price Target at $67.72

Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.72.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FL shares. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Friday, May 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FL. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 264.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 477 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foot Locker stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,371,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,720,102. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.98. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $37.45 and a 52 week high of $68.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.73.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 6.86%. Foot Locker’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 32.27%.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.