Brokerages Set Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) PT at GBX 333.71

Shares of Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 333.71 ($4.36).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Hammerson from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

HMSO stock traded up GBX 6.20 ($0.08) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 213 ($2.78). The company had a trading volume of 5,440,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,840,000. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.29. Hammerson has a 52 week low of GBX 248.60 ($3.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 525 ($6.86). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 268.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and a PE ratio of -6.25.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a GBX 11.10 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 4.13%. Hammerson’s payout ratio is -0.76%.

In other Hammerson news, insider Carol Welch purchased 7,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 267 ($3.49) per share, with a total value of £19,920.87 ($26,030.15). Also, insider Andrew Formica purchased 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 290 ($3.79) per share, for a total transaction of £63,800 ($83,366.00). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 46,461 shares of company stock worth $13,387,087.

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

