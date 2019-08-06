Brokerages Set Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) PT at $55.38

Shares of Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.25.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HIIQ shares. BidaskClub lowered Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Health Insurance Innovations from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:HIIQ traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.72. 5,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,172. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.68. Health Insurance Innovations has a 12-month low of $18.27 and a 12-month high of $63.13. The stock has a market cap of $299.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.30.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.46. Health Insurance Innovations had a return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $58.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Health Insurance Innovations’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Health Insurance Innovations will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Health Insurance Innovations news, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 41,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total value of $1,059,246.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 320 shares in the company, valued at $8,188.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 52,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $1,328,382.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 327,691 shares of company stock worth $8,504,415 in the last 90 days. 47.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trellus Management Company LLC increased its stake in Health Insurance Innovations by 0.8% in the first quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 60,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Health Insurance Innovations by 13.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 62,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 5.0% during the first quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 21,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations during the second quarter valued at $27,000.

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.

