Brokerages Set Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) Target Price at $83.00

Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Compass Point raised Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

INDB traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $71.44. 84,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,393. Independent Bank has a 12 month low of $66.12 and a 12 month high of $92.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $134.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.20 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 26.75%. On average, equities analysts expect that Independent Bank will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 37.53%.

In other Independent Bank news, Director Daniel F. Obrien sold 1,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $124,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,543. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Independent Bank by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Independent Bank by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Independent Bank by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,454,000 after buying an additional 21,991 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Independent Bank by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,767,000 after buying an additional 6,468 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Independent Bank by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 126,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after buying an additional 49,811 shares during the period. 70.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.