Brokerages Set Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT) Price Target at $31.40

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.40.

RCKT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $11.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.28 million, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 2.68. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.96. The company has a current ratio of 9.70, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.20. On average, research analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; and leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction It also has additional pre-clinical stage LVV programs include pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

