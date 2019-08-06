Brokerages Set RWE AG (FRA:RWE) Price Target at €25.08

Shares of RWE AG (FRA:RWE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €25.29 ($29.41).

RWE has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.37) target price on RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on RWE and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €24.50 ($28.49) target price on RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

RWE traded up €0.61 ($0.71) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €25.10 ($29.19). 2,250,344 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €23.31. RWE has a 1-year low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a 1-year high of €23.28 ($27.07).

RWE Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

