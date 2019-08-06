Brokerages Set Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) Target Price at $38.00

Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

XRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Xerox in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th.

XRX stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,571,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,780,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.64. Xerox has a fifty-two week low of $18.58 and a fifty-two week high of $36.58.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 5.76%. Xerox’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Xerox will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 751.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xerox during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Xerox during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Xerox by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Xerox by 422.1% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

