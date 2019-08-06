Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.20.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

In other Bunge news, CEO Gregory A. Heckman acquired 38,588 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,003,874.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,858,954.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Grain Co Continental acquired 160,000 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $8,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,676,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,483,905. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 212,588 shares of company stock worth $10,882,275. 3.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,959,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,138,000 after buying an additional 243,072 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 2.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,215,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,566,000 after buying an additional 54,324 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 17.5% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,870,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,211,000 after buying an additional 278,786 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 223.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,766,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,768,000 after buying an additional 1,220,696 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the fourth quarter worth about $69,827,000. Institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BG stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.59. The stock had a trading volume of 80,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,543. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bunge has a twelve month low of $47.26 and a twelve month high of $72.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.73. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.88.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 11.39%. Bunge’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Bunge will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Bunge’s payout ratio is 73.53%.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

