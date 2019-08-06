Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) Shares Purchased by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 343.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,562 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Bunge by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,959,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,138,000 after acquiring an additional 243,072 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Bunge by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,215,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,566,000 after acquiring an additional 54,324 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its position in Bunge by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,870,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,211,000 after acquiring an additional 278,786 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in Bunge by 223.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,766,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,696 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter valued at $69,827,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bunge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.50.

Shares of BG traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.24. 13,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,543. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.73. Bunge Ltd has a one year low of $47.26 and a one year high of $72.35.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $1.20. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bunge Ltd will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.53%.

In related news, Director Henry Ward Iv Winship acquired 4,000 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.40 per share, with a total value of $205,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,820.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Grain Co Continental bought 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $8,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,676,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,483,905. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 212,588 shares of company stock valued at $10,882,275. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.