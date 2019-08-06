Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.52 Million

Analysts predict that Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) will report sales of $22.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $23.04 million. Business First Bancshares posted sales of $17.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full-year sales of $90.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $90.11 million to $91.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $95.52 million, with estimates ranging from $95.14 million to $95.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Business First Bancshares.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $24.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 million. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 19.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Business First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens cut Business First Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. FIG Partners reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Business First Bancshares in a report on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine cut Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Business First Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Business First Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFST. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,737,000 after purchasing an additional 20,706 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 525,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,887,000 after purchasing an additional 15,149 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Business First Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $294,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 11,233 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the period. 43.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BFST traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.70. 8,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,592. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Business First Bancshares has a one year low of $20.64 and a one year high of $27.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

