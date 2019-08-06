BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) posted its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.45 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 76.60%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. BWX Technologies updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.50-2.50 EPS and its FY19 guidance to Approx $2.50 EPS.

NYSE BWXT traded up $5.78 on Tuesday, reaching $54.48. The company had a trading volume of 487,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,451. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. BWX Technologies has a 1 year low of $35.91 and a 1 year high of $67.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (up previously from $68.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,108,730.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total value of $52,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,206,094.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $249,280. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 50.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 431.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 19.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 60.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BWX Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $216,000.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

