BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of Approx $2.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.49. BWX Technologies also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.50-2.50 EPS.

NYSE BWXT traded down $1.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.70. 535,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. BWX Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $35.91 and a fifty-two week high of $67.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.07.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BWXT shares. TheStreet upgraded BWX Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $71.00 price target (up from $68.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BWX Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.33.

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total value of $52,340.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,361 shares in the company, valued at $4,206,094.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,361 shares in the company, valued at $4,108,730.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $249,280. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

