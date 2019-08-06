BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Trading 14.7% Higher Following Earnings Beat

BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) shares traded up 14.7% on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $56.25 and last traded at $55.85, 1,405,789 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 152% from the average session volume of 557,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.70.

The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 76.60%. The firm had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. BWX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

BWXT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (up from $68.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. BWX Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.33.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,108,730.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total value of $52,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,206,094.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $249,280. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 790,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,199,000 after acquiring an additional 37,699 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 61,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 65,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $3,527,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 8,598 shares in the last quarter.

The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

BWX Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:BWXT)

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

