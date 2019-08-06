Bytecoin (BCN) Trading 0.2% Lower Over Last Week

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. Over the last week, Bytecoin has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. Bytecoin has a market cap of $116.46 million and $26,386.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Poloniex, TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.99 or 0.00793755 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00005988 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004438 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 45% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000250 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000361 BTC.

BCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on July 5th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bytecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Binance, Stocks.Exchange, cfinex, TradeOgre, OKEx, Crex24, HitBTC, Poloniex and Coindeal. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

