Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cabot Microelectronics were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. 98.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cabot Microelectronics stock traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $110.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 832 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,134. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a 1 year low of $82.24 and a 1 year high of $129.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.39.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.06). Cabot Microelectronics had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The business had revenue of $265.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Cabot Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.18%.

In related news, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 3,000 shares of Cabot Microelectronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.28, for a total value of $324,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,826,541.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCMP. Zacks Investment Research raised Cabot Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BidaskClub cut Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. CL King began coverage on Cabot Microelectronics in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cabot Microelectronics in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cabot Microelectronics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.20.

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

