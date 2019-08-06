Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) announced its earnings results on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00, Briefing.com reports. Cabot had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $845.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CBT stock opened at $39.52 on Tuesday. Cabot has a 52-week low of $38.63 and a 52-week high of $67.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.64.

Get Cabot alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBT. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Cabot during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Cabot during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Cabot by 238.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 799 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its position in Cabot by 409.2% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Cabot from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Loop Capital lowered Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cabot from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.