Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) CFO Valerie Toalson Purchases 1,000 Shares

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) CFO Valerie Toalson purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.72 per share, with a total value of $15,720.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 62,289 shares in the company, valued at $979,183.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Cadence Bancorp stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $15.57. 1,970,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,453,429. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.04. Cadence Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $28.95.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $192.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.27 million. Cadence Bancorp had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Bancorp will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Cadence Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CADE. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,512,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Cadence Bancorp by 256.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,053,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,455,000 after buying an additional 1,477,605 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cadence Bancorp by 67.0% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,230,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,931,000 after buying an additional 1,296,751 shares during the period. Davis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorp in the first quarter worth $18,550,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Cadence Bancorp by 20.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,445,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,466,000 after buying an additional 766,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Cadence Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut Cadence Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Cadence Bancorp to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.44.

About Cadence Bancorp

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

