CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

CRNCY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

CRNCY stock remained flat at $$3.83 on Tuesday. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,656. CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $6.58. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

About CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal, Mexico, Suriname, Côte d'Ivoire, Mauritania, and the Republic of Ireland.

