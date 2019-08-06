Caldwell Partners International (TSE:CWL) Shares Down 3.1%

Caldwell Partners International Inc (TSE:CWL) shares fell 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.26 and last traded at C$1.26, 27,200 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 22% from the average session volume of 22,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.30.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.24. The firm has a market cap of $27.66 million and a PE ratio of 15.75.

Caldwell Partners International (TSE:CWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$19.95 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. Caldwell Partners International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.38%.

About Caldwell Partners International (TSE:CWL)

The Caldwell Partners International Inc provides executive search consulting services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company offers advisory services on the identification, evaluation, assessment, and recommendation of qualified candidates for specific positions. Its executive hiring services include executive search, board services, executive assessment, executive onboarding, and succession planning.

