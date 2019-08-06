California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

CWT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of California Water Service Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

In other California Water Service Group news, Director Peter C. Nelson sold 10,000 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total transaction of $491,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,939,891.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David B. Healey sold 1,000 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $590,230. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in California Water Service Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 414.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 609.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CWT traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $52.27. 219,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,653. California Water Service Group has a one year low of $39.85 and a one year high of $55.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $179.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. California Water Service Group’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.198 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.09%.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

