Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $167.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.05 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 36.70%. Callon Petroleum’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS.

Shares of CPE stock remained flat at $$4.33 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 17,017,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,157,423. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.72. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $4.13 and a 1-year high of $13.09.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MHI Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. MHI Funds LLC now owns 35,979 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 121,178 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 540,255 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 540,255 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period.

CPE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital set a $12.00 price target on Callon Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $8.00 price target on Callon Petroleum and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 15th. Stephens set a $11.00 price target on Callon Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $12.00 price target on Callon Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

