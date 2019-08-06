Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cameco Corporation is one of the world’s largest uranium producers, a significant supplier of conversion services and one of two CANDU fuel manufacturers in Canada. Their competitive position is based on their controlling ownership of the world’s largest high-grade reserves and low-cost operations. Their uranium products are used to generate clean electricity in nuclear power plants around the world. They also explore for uranium in the Americas, Australia and Asia. Their shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. Their head office is in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. “

Get Cameco alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. TD Securities cut Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cameco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

Shares of CCJ stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $8.78. 3,475,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,079,585. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 0.89. Cameco has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $13.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.16.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $388.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.50 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cameco will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 231,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 14,083 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 459,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,500,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,105,000 after acquiring an additional 173,000 shares in the last quarter. 51.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cameco (CCJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.