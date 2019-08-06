Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Shares of Camtek LTD. (NASDAQ:CAMT) dropped 6.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.83 and last traded at $9.00, approximately 601,439 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 237% from the average daily volume of 178,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.61.

CAMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Camtek in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.17.

Get Camtek alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.91 million, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.56.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Camtek had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $34.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Camtek LTD. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Camtek in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Camtek in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Camtek by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 23,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 6,654 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Camtek in the 1st quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Camtek by 187.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 27,176 shares in the last quarter. 26.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Camtek Ltd. provides inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor industry in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company provides solutions based on its advanced image processing, motion control, material handling, and optics related technologies. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection (AOI) systems that optically inspect and measure various types of semiconductors wafers.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.