Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Receives $126.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Securities cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Desjardins cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,439,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,378,467,000 after purchasing an additional 315,286 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 15.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,910,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,099,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,024 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,058,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,862,000 after purchasing an additional 16,163 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,524,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $356,499,000 after purchasing an additional 40,036 shares during the period. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 43.2% in the second quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,655,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,304,000 after purchasing an additional 801,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CM traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,105. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.17. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $72.96 and a 12-month high of $96.98.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The bank reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.75. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.33%.

