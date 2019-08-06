Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) Shares Purchased by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 81.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 664 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 787.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 426 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Shares of CP opened at $229.94 on Tuesday. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a 1-year low of $167.48 and a 1-year high of $247.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $237.38. The company has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.11.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $4.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $1.11. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.634 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 22.68%.

CP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Desjardins lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $258.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $262.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.62.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

See Also: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.