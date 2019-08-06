CannabisCoin Achieves Market Cap of $488,640.00 (CANN)

CannabisCoin (CURRENCY:CANN) traded down 46.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 6th. During the last week, CannabisCoin has traded 30.1% lower against the US dollar. One CannabisCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, YoBit and Bittrex. CannabisCoin has a total market cap of $488,640.00 and $6.00 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CannabisCoin Coin Profile

CannabisCoin (CANN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 6th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @CannabisCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. CannabisCoin’s official website is cannabiscoin.net. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is /r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling CannabisCoin

CannabisCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit, CoinExchange and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CannabisCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CannabisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

