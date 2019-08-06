CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) Price Target Cut to C$4.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 7.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$5.00 target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$4.50 target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

CWX stock traded down C$0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$4.32. 248,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,904. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.92. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 52 week low of C$4.19 and a 52 week high of C$6.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.80. The stock has a market cap of $353.47 million and a PE ratio of 14.50.

In other CanWel Building Materials Group news, Director Harry Rosenfeld bought 17,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$76,731.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 54,555 shares in the company, valued at C$235,677.60.

About CanWel Building Materials Group

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Building Materials Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and building envelope; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing and accessories; treated wood; exterior trim and décor products; welded panels; profiles and colors; fusion stones; exterior products; sidings, panels, shingles, and trims; and security and door ware products.

