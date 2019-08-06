Cap-XX (LON:CPX) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cap-XX Limited (LON:CPX)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $4.63. Cap-XX shares last traded at $4.70, with a volume of 553,977 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $15.02 million and a P/E ratio of -6.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4.36.

About Cap-XX (LON:CPX)

CAP-XX Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells supercapacitors primarily in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. The company provides supercapacitors for the use in wireless applications, such as wireless sensor networks, ruggedized PDAs, mobile phones, and PCMCIA and compact flash products; and consumer product applications, including eBooks, toys, converged handhelds, digital music players, notebook PCs, and digital still cameras.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Cap-XX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cap-XX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.