Cara Therapeutics (CARA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Cara Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.30% and a negative net margin of 443.71%. On average, analysts expect Cara Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Cara Therapeutics stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.03. 8,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,681. The company has a market cap of $874.50 million, a PE ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.71. Cara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.19 and a 12-month high of $27.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In related news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 5,528 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $118,409.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 963,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,648,794.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mani Mohindru sold 37,431 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $935,775.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,848 shares of company stock valued at $2,844,442. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

CARA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Laidlaw lifted their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.94.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

