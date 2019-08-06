Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) Receives $42.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 88.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 655 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the second quarter worth $28,000. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the second quarter worth $78,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the first quarter worth $98,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the first quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSII traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.77. 4,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.95. Cardiovascular Systems has a one year low of $24.84 and a one year high of $49.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 864.20 and a beta of 1.77.

Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

