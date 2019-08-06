CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Updates Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) issued an update on its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.08-0.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $145.5-148.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $146.95 million.CarGurus also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.42-0.45 EPS.

NASDAQ:CARG traded down $1.48 on Tuesday, hitting $32.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,999,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,911. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.69. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.68, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. CarGurus has a 52 week low of $30.29 and a 52 week high of $57.25.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. CarGurus had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $135.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CarGurus will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on CarGurus in a report on Friday. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered CarGurus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded CarGurus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered CarGurus from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarGurus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.92.

In other CarGurus news, CEO Langley Steinert sold 117,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $4,307,626.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.40, for a total value of $2,057,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,867,219 shares of company stock valued at $104,780,851 over the last three months. Company insiders own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

