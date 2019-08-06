CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.08 to $0.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $145.5 million to $148.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $146.99 million.CarGurus also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.42-0.45 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on CARG. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of CarGurus to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of CarGurus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarGurus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Consumer Edge initiated coverage on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.92.

CarGurus stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,999,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,911. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 57.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.63. CarGurus has a 1-year low of $30.29 and a 1-year high of $57.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $135.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.54 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 78,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.88, for a total value of $3,138,875.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Langley Steinert sold 117,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $3,954,234.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,867,219 shares of company stock valued at $104,780,851 over the last 90 days. 34.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

