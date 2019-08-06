Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) is scheduled to release its Q2 2019 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Carrols Restaurant Group to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Carrols Restaurant Group has set its FY 2019 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $290.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.51 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts expect Carrols Restaurant Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TAST stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $8.52. The stock had a trading volume of 6,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,546. The company has a market cap of $395.79 million, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.29. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $16.40.

TAST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

In other news, Director Alexander R. Sloane purchased 11,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.56 per share, with a total value of $100,229.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,008.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

