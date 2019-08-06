Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) in a research note released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

“We believe Q2/19 results should continue to exhibit solid growth characteristics due to industry-wide used vehicle sales growth, continued acceptance of the company’s E- Commerce model and new market launches.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Carvana to $65.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $91.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Carvana in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carvana from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carvana presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.92.

NYSE:CVNA opened at $60.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.24 and a beta of 2.39. Carvana has a twelve month low of $28.44 and a twelve month high of $76.85.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $755.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.61 million. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 30.85% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. As a group, analysts expect that Carvana will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $2,430,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,935.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan S. Keeton sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $559,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,553.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,925,489 shares of company stock worth $124,765,354 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 94,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 17,148 shares during the period. Phoenician Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 7.3% in the first quarter. Phoenician Capital LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,224,000 after purchasing an additional 27,044 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 12,800.0% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 100.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

